ScS Group’s (SCS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 203 ($2.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.90. The stock has a market cap of £76.94 million and a PE ratio of 39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145.49 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. ScS Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

