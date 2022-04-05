Financial Survey: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 9.57 $308.00 million $3.26 20.62 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.