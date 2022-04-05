StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
CFRX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.