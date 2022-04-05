StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CFRX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

