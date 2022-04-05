ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CFRX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

