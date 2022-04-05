CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.