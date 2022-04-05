Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.20.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
