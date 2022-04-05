OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCANF. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.35.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

