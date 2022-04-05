CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTGLY. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CD Projekt stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

