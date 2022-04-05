Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.