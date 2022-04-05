Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.
KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
