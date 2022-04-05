Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

