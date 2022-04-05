Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
OGEN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.