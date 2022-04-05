Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OGEN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

