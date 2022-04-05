America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

