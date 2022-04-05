XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE XPEV opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 6.33. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $241,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.