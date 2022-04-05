Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

