Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Green Plains stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

