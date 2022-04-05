United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
