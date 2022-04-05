United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

