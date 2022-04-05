Barclays Cuts Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target to €9.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orange by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

