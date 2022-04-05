CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,533.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.