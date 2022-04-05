Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

