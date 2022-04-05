Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRRTY. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $4.77 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.