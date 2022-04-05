Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

