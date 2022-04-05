Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a PEG ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

