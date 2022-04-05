Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.