Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.91

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.91 and traded as high as C$43.26. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 63,258 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.5199998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

