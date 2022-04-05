Financial Analysis: NeuroPace (NPCE) versus Its Peers

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NeuroPace to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -708.98% -63.49% -17.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.26 NeuroPace Competitors $1.15 billion $85.18 million 28.11

NeuroPace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 NeuroPace Competitors 1174 4469 7925 219 2.52

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 97.70%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.01%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NeuroPace peers beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

