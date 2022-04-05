Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HPP opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 684.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.