Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEXO. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.02. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 388,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

