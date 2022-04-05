Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.48

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.48 ($55.47) and traded as high as €63.17 ($69.42). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €63.02 ($69.25), with a volume of 3,447,292 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.48.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.