BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.69. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 34,027 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.