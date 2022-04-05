$0.03 EPS Expected for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Expro Group reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

