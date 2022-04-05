Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.58) on Friday. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 596.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Genuit Group (Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.