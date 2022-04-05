Raymond James Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.36 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$21.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

