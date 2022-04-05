Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $197.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

