FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ventas, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.86 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 449.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

