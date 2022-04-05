Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

