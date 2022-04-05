Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.