Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE:GNE opened at $6.69 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

