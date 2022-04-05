Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE:GNE opened at $6.69 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.41.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
