Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

WELL stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $572,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

