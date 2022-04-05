MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

