StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

