Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average of $379.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.