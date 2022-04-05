Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.68

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.68 and traded as high as C$20.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$20.13, with a volume of 74,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$908.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at C$870,827.91.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

