Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,871,234 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.
In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
