Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.87

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.87 and traded as high as C$41.41. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 588,275 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

The company has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.87.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

