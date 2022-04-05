Brokers Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -254.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

