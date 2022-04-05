Portage Biotech Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.