Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

CIADY stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.