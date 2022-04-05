B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.