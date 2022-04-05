Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Minim in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MINM opened at $0.72 on Monday. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Minim by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

