Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Country Garden in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CTRYY opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Country Garden has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.84.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

