Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)
